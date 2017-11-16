





Changes Made To The NXT TakeOver: War Games Match

Nov 16, 2017 - 6:24:54 PM



For those who are not aware, War Games consists of "multiple" teams, with two rings and one large cage hovering over the the rings. During a conference call earlier today, NXT overseer Triple H revealed that the cage surrounding the ring, will not have a roof to it.



Here's "The Game's" Explanation For Removing The Roof From The Cage:



Triple H: "We're not going to have a roof. I think it's a little bit limiting, I think the style has changed. I'm not saying that anyone's going to do it in this match, but I think going forward, I try to think about the future. Look, Arn Anderson wasn't doing moonsaults off the top of a cage. This allows for there to be a little bit of a different opportunity there to do some things. I don't think personally that we've changed the concept of what it is, there are some small tweaks, but I think they work better in today's generation than it did in the format that was originally used."



