Posted in: WWE
Change for Tonight's WWE 205 Live, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens Crash Live Event (Video), More
By Marc Middleton
Apr 3, 2018 - 7:31:46 PM
- WWE posted this video of "fired" Superstars Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens crashing a weekend WWE live event in West Virginia. They did a run-in during Tye Dillinger vs. Mojo Rawley and beat both men down. Sami and Owens are set to face Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 34 on Sunday. They will be reinstated to SmackDown if they can win the match.



- Below are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Atlanta, the final red brand show before WrestleMania 34:



- WWE stock was up 1.60% today, closing at $35.50 per share. Today's high was $35.82 and the low was $35.17.

- As seen below, WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick has announced that Drew Gulak vs. Mark Andrews has been pushed back to next Tuesday's episode. Tonight's show will feature Kalisto vs. Buddy Murphy in singles action instead.




