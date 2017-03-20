LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Change Announced for WrestleMania 33 Title Match, Updated Card
By Marc Middleton
Mar 20, 2017 - 11:16:52 PM
Nia Jax defeated RAW Women's Champion Bayley in a No DQ non-title match on tonight's WWE RAW to earn a spot in the WrestleMania 33 RAW Women's Title match. Bayley will now defend against Nia, Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks in a Fatal 4 Way. We've noted for a few months how that was the original plan for the RAW Women's Title at WrestleMania.

Below is the updated WrestleMania card:

Hosts: The New Day

WWE Universal Title Match
Brock Lesnar vs. Bill Goldberg

WWE Title Match
Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt

Fatal 4 Way for the RAW Women's Title
Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley

WWE United States Title Match
Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho

Triple Threat for the RAW Tag Team Titles
Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

SmackDown Women's Title Match
Mickie James vs. Carmella vs. Natalya vs. Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss (other participants possible)

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Austin Aries vs. Neville

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews, Big Show, Curt Hawkins and others TBA

Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker

John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse

Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles

