Posted in: WWE
Change Announced for WWE RAW Match, Update on Brock Lesnar's Royal Rumble Opponent
By Marc Middleton
Dec 11, 2017 - 5:03:16 PM
WWE has announced that tonight's RAW match between Kane and Braun Strowman will now be to determine the new #1 contender to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. The winner will face The Beast at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view in January.

As noted, tonight's RAW will also feature RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns with Reigns' title on the line, Samoa Joe vs. Dean Ambrose and RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus vs. Seth Rollins.

Charly Caruso checks in with the Kane vs. Strowman update in this new video:



