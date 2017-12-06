LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Chad Gable Trains for Clash (Video), WWE on The Rock Getting a Star, SmackDown Top 10
By Marc Middleton
Dec 6, 2017 - 3:11:31 PM
- Below are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in San Diego:



- As noted, former WWE Champion The Rock will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame later this month for his work in film. WWE congratulated The Great One with the following today:

The Rock to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame on Dec. 13

We’ve known for some time that The Rock would receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Now, we know when.

As reported by Variety, The Great One’s name will be emblazoned on Tinseltown’s iconic streetway on Wednesday, Dec. 13. The ceremony will begin at 11:30 PT at 6801 Hollywood Blvd., in front of Hollywood and Highland.

The People’s Champion will be in some lofty company when all is said and done: In addition to the Hollywood luminaries who will surround The Rock on the Walk of Fame, Mr. McMahon was awarded his own star in 2008.

WWE.com congratulates The Rock on his star!


- Below is the latest "Scratch and Claw" post from Chad Gable as he trains for the Fatal 4 Way at WWE Clash of Champions on December 17th, which will see SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos defend against Gable & Shelton Benjamin, The New Day and Aiden English & Rusev.




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

