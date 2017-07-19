LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Chad Gable Talks Jason Jordan and His Future (Video), Mike Kanellis Wins WWE Debut Match
By Marc Middleton
Jul 19, 2017 - 7:10:25 AM
- Renee Young interviewed Chad Gable on last night's WWE SmackDown for his reaction to American Alpha partner Jason Jordan being revealed as the long lost son of RAW General Manager Kurt Angle this week. Gable seemed a bit bothered that Jordan didn't give him a heads-up because this is life-changing for him as well. Gable later talked about having a chance for a fresh start on his own as Angle and Jordan now have a fresh start together. Gable ended the interview by saying fans will now get to see him on his own. Below is video from the interview:



- Mike Kanellis made his in-ring debut for the blue brand on last night's SmackDown from Birmingham, AL and defeated Sami Zayn after an assist from wife Maria Kanellis. This was Mike's first match since debuting with WWE in June. Below are photos and videos from the match:
















