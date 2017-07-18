|
- Below is a promo for the Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match at Sunday's WWE Battleground pay-per-view. The match will see Charlotte Flair, Lana, Becky Lynch, Natalya and Tamina Snuka do battle to earn a SummerSlam shot from SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Chad Gable Comments on Kurt Angle - Jason Jordan, Battleground Fatal 5 Way Promo
By Marc Middleton
Jul 18, 2017 - 9:24:01 AM
- As noted, Angle announced on last night's RAW that his "long lost son" is none other than American Alpha's Jason Jordan. Jordan's partner Chad Gable took to Twitter and tweeted the following after the storyline reveal:
|
|
