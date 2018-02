Cesaro on His Top 3 Wrestlers, Wanting To Be a Top Champion In WWE, Sheamus

Big Backstage News on Dolph Ziggler, New The Undertaker Gym Video, WrestleMania 34 Storyline Spoiler, Vince McMahon to Push New RAW Star, Must See New Lana & Liv Morgan, Chris Jericho's Next Big Move Revealed, More

RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:"Of course, to be WWE world champion is definitely on my list. Anybody who is not reaching for that proverbial brass ring is doing something wrong if they're in the WWE.""Sometimes you get in a frustrated mindset. Working with Sheamus reminded me to enjoy the moment. Sometimes, you have to let things take the natural course. As long as you work hard, good things will come. I firmly believe that.""I would like to think there is something special about Cesaro no matter what I do. I just try to make the best of every single opportunity. I'm always trying to push forward and push the envelope. That's why Sheamus and I click so well, even as opponents. We never take it easy, we never take a night off, we always want to go out and deliver. That's what we do as a team.""Sheamus, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns. That is not including myself or Dean Ambrose, who is hurt right now."