RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar recently spoke with The Sun at this link. Below are highlights:
Cesaro and Sheamus on Their Real Relationship, How Fans Have Reacted to Their Team, More
By Marc Middleton
Feb 2, 2018 - 11:38:15 AM
Sheamus on how he's changed since teaming with Cesaro:
“I feel like since tagging with Cesaro I’ve let my guard down. When I look back at my career, I was always trying to be this particular ‘Celtic Warrior’ character. Even when I was doing promos, I was thinking, ‘How would Sheamus do this and say that?’
I love what I do. I’m very professional, I always want to do the best job that I can. But now I don’t care as much about what other people think – whether they like it or they don’t. Tagging with Cesaro, I’ve just had fun. I don’t think about promos, I don’t think about backstage scenes, I just go out there and be me.”
Cesaro on their relationship behind-the-scenes:
“From the moment Mick Foley made us a team until now, what you saw on TV is exactly what happened. We grew together as a team and the chemistry just evolved. Now we’re best friends – we’re like brothers. The fun part is that it happened in front of the fans. It was 14-month process. It doesn’t happen like that much anymore. I think the team is successful because what you see is what you get. This is just us.”
Sheamus on how fans react to The Bar:
“Since tagging with Cesaro it’s like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders. And that’s when it clicks, when you’re not overthinking stuff. We just go out there and have fun, because life’s too short. We just go out there, have a craic, and do our thing – and people are reacting to it because they know it’s real and know it’s legitimate.”
