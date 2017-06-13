LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Cesaro and Sheamus on The Hardys (Video), Mark Andrews - Pete Dunne Video, WWE NXT
By Marc Middleton
Jun 13, 2017 - 2:46:07 PM
- This week's WWE RAW main event saw RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus retain their titles via double count out in a 2 of 3 Falls main event against with The Hardys. In the Fallout video below, Mike Rome asks if the champions feel like their win was tarnished. Sheamus dismisses the idea and Cesaro says The Hardys are lucky they didn't get embarrassed more... because they don't set the bar, they are the bar.



- WWE has a new poll asking fans who is the greatest Superstar in WWE NXT history. The results will be revealed on the "WWE NXT: From Secret to Sensation" DVD that comes out in November. The options are RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, NXT Women's Champion Asuka, Baron Corbin, Bayley, Becky Lynch, Big E, Bo Dallas, NXT Champion Bobby Roode, Bray Wyatt, RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro, Charlotte, Corey Graves, Ember Moon, Finn Balor, WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville, Paige, Rusev, Sami Zayn, Samoa Joe, Sasha Banks, Seth Rollins, Shinsuke Nakamura, Tye Dillinger or Tyler Breeze.

- As noted, Mark Andrews suffered a neck injury at the WWE NXT live event from the UK's Download Festival on Saturday. Below is video of Andrews being attacked on-stage by WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne ahead of their match that night:




