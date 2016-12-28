LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Cesaro and Sheamus Celebrate, 205 Live Vignette for Ariya Daivari, SmackDown Moments
By Marc Middleton
Dec 28, 2016 - 10:35:24 AM
- Below is a new WWE 205 Live vignette for Ariya Daivari, which mentions his brother Shawn Daivari:



- WWE has a new poll asking fans the most surprising moment from this week's SmackDown Wild Card Finals - John Cena shaking the hand of WWE Champion AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose sneak attacking WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, La Luchadora costing Becky Lynch the SmackDown Women's Title, American Alpha winning the SmackDown Tag Team Titles or Styles and Dolph Ziggler putting Baron Corbin through the announce table. As of this writing, 55% went with American Alpha's win while 24% voted for Cena and AJ, 11% for La Luchadora and 6% for Ziggler and AJ.

- As noted, RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro celebrated his 36th birthday on Tuesday. It appears there was a backstage birthday celebration for The Swiss Superman backstage at the live event in St. Louis as he and Sheamus tweeted these photos:







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Cruiserweight Injured on WWE 205 Live, Alex Riley to Give Interview, Mick Foley

  • Special Edition of WWE NXT Tonight, Goldberg RAW Return Promo, Nikki and Natalya

  • La Luchadora Speculation, Dean Ambrose and Renee Young on The Miz, Birthdays

  • Cesaro and Sheamus Celebrate, 205 Live Vignette for Ariya Daivari, SmackDown Moments

  • Neville vs. Rich Swann Update, American Alpha on Their Big Title Win, Fans on 205 Live

  • What Happened After SmackDown, Zack Ryder Knee Staples Photo, John Cena - Nikki Bella

  • Bret Hart Praises Nikki Bella, Tajiri's WWE 205 Live Debut Revealed, Alexa Bliss

  • Triple H Comments on American Alpha Winning Gold, Family Sitting at Ringside (Video)

  • New Match Official for the WWE Royal Rumble, Updated Card

  • Match for Next Week's SmackDown, Possible Injury Last Night, WWE Attendance News




    		•