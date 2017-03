Cesaro Thanks Jack Swagger, WWE Stars Read to Kids (Photos), Zack Ryder Unboxes

.@WWE and @WWENXT Superstars are celebrating at Cypress Park Elementary for Read Across America Day and Dr. Seuss's Birthday! #WWEReads pic.twitter.com/8RRxQlGw8i — WWE Community (@WWECommunity) March 2, 2017

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- Zack Ryder unboxes Mattel's new WWE Mutants action figures in this new video:- While WWE has not confirmed Jack Swagger's departure after he requested his release earlier this week, Cesaro tweeted the following thanks to his former partner:- As seen below, several WWE Superstars read to kids at schools on Thursday to celebrate Read Across America Day:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here