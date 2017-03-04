|
|
|
|
- Zack Ryder unboxes Mattel's new WWE Mutants action figures in this new video:
|
Posted in:
WWE
Cesaro Thanks Jack Swagger, WWE Stars Read to Kids (Photos), Zack Ryder Unboxes
By Marc Middleton
Mar 4, 2017 - 10:33:52 AM
- While WWE has not confirmed Jack Swagger's departure after he requested his release earlier this week, Cesaro tweeted the following thanks to his former partner:
- As seen below, several WWE Superstars read to kids at schools on Thursday to celebrate Read Across America Day:
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
John Cena Gets Slimed for Nick (Video), WWE NXT TV Tapings Note, Mark Henry - WWE Community
Rusev Comments on Jack Swagger, Enzo Amore Dances In Slow Motion, Natalya
Jack Swagger vs. Alberto El Patron Announced, Kurt Angle Films for WWE, Seth Rollins Video
Kurt Angle Applies Ankle Lock on ESPN (Video), Brie Bella Baby Watch (Video), Stock
WWE Comments on Jack Swagger's Status with the Company
Cesaro Thanks Jack Swagger, WWE Stars Read to Kids (Photos), Zack Ryder Unboxes
Update on WWE Star Opening Wrestling School, Fans on Iconic Chants, John Cena and Nikki Bella
AJ Styles Comments on SmackDown #1 Contenders Match, Mick Foley "Picks", Natalya
Jack Swagger Announced for Non-WWE Event In the UK
#1 Contenders Match Announced for Tuesday's WWE SmackDown