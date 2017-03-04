LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Cesaro Thanks Jack Swagger, WWE Stars Read to Kids (Photos), Zack Ryder Unboxes
By Marc Middleton
Mar 4, 2017 - 10:33:52 AM
- Zack Ryder unboxes Mattel's new WWE Mutants action figures in this new video:



- While WWE has not confirmed Jack Swagger's departure after he requested his release earlier this week, Cesaro tweeted the following thanks to his former partner:




- As seen below, several WWE Superstars read to kids at schools on Thursday to celebrate Read Across America Day:










