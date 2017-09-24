LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Cesaro Loses Teeth at WWE No Mercy Tonight (Photos)
By Marc Middleton
Sep 24, 2017 - 9:42:28 PM
Cesaro lost two or three front teeth as he and Sheamus lost to RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose at tonight's WWE No Mercy pay-per-view in Los Angeles.

The incident happened as Ambrose catapulted Cesaro into the corner but he hit his mouth on the ring post. The injury did not stop or slow Cesaro down as he continued to wrestle the match for several minutes.

You can see photos of the injury with comments from two Superstars who can relate, SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya and WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley
















