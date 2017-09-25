Thank you SO much Love @johncena for everything you give to me, my family, my friends, your family, your friends, the WWE Universe, the Cenation and the Bella Army ❤️ You give us so many laughs, smiles, tears, cheers, good times, strength, both mentally and physically, courage, bravery, fearlessness and love. I wouldn't be the woman I am today without you, your advice and your teachings. You've taught me more than I ever thought I could know. And I know I'm not the only that has learned from you. Your heart is bigger than anyone I have ever met. One of the main reasons why I love you SO incredibly much. As well as how much you give yourself to others, even strangers. There is no one else like you Mr. Cena, you truly are a one of a kind. So happy we have each others hearts. Love you so so much! #thankyou #loveyou #cenation #bellaarmy #WWEUniverse #nomercy #forevermychamp #nevergiveup #hustleloyaltyrespect

A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Sep 25, 2017 at 11:24am PDT