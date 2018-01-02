|
- Below is video from last night's WWE Photo Shoot episode on Cesaro, featuring a discussion on his Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal Win at WrestleMania XXX and how he teamed up with Paul Heyman the next night. The episode was just thirty minutes but Cesaro noted that the director's cut was 1.5 hours long. He wrote in another tweet, "Check out #WwePhotoShoot now on the @WWENetwork with yours truly. The directors cut was 1 1/2 hours... I get fired up and talkative when I drink coffee"
By Marc Middleton
Jan 2, 2018 - 5:28:50 PM
- WWE has a poll asking fans if Kane and Braun Strowman have a better chance of taking down WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar separately or together in the Triple Threat title match at WWE's Royal Rumble pay-per-view. As of this writing, 61% voted, "Together. As WWE's "alpha monsters" they should take down Lesnar and fight each other for the title." The rest went with, "Separately. Neither of them needs to defeat Lesnar to become Universal Champion."
- As noted, WWE continued mixing regular RAW Superstars with the cruiserweights on last night's RAW as Goldust teamed with Cedric Alexander to defeat Ariya Daivari and Drew Gulak. Goldust tweeted the following on the match:
