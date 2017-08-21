LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
"Celebrated Superstar" and a Street Fight on Tonight's RAW, Champions Get Title Plates (Videos)
By Marc Middleton
Aug 21, 2017 - 7:12:49 PM


- As seen above and below, WWE posted videos of custom title plates being installed for new RAW Women's Champion Sasha Banks and new WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville ahead of tonight's RAW:



- Below is video of RAW General Manager Kurt Angle announcing that a "celebrated Superstar" will be showing up on tonight's post-SummerSlam RAW from Brooklyn. Angle doesn't elaborate on the surprise but word is that it will be John Cena.



- A Brooklyn Street Fight between Enzo Amore and Big Cass has also been confirmed for tonight's RAW from the Barclays Center. Enzo issues the challenge in this video:



Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Possible Debut Spoiler for Tonight's WWE RAW from Brooklyn

  • *LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE RAW 8/21/17

  • "Celebrated Superstar" and a Street Fight on Tonight's RAW, Champions Get Title Plates (Videos)

  • Asuka Injured at WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn III"

  • A Bella Twin Reportedly Joining Upcoming Reality TV Competition

  • WWE Announces Signing of Lio Rush

  • WWE Confirms Brock Lesnar for RAW, Promo for WWE No Mercy, WWE's Uncaged III Album

  • Adam Cole on His WWE NXT Debut, SummerSlam Week Highlights, Shinsuke Nakamura

  • Jinder Mahal on Retaining at SummerSlam (Video), WWE on Adam Cole's Debut, Sasha Banks

  • Natalya on Change After Her Title Win (Video), Emma Wants a Match, The Usos - The New Day




    		•