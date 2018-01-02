LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Cedric Alexander on Goldust, The Rock & Daughter Jasmine (Video), WWE Stock Up
By Marc Middleton
Jan 2, 2018 - 6:31:16 PM
- ET posted this video of The Rock and daughter Jasmine at his recent Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony:



- WWE stock was up 2.68% today, closing at $31.41 per share. Today's high was $31.63 and the low was $30.77.

- As noted, there's still no word yet on when Cedric Alexander will get his WWE Cruiserweight Title shot from Enzo Amore as Enzo is currently sick and has been pulled from the ring. Cedric was supposed to get his title shot on RAW last night but he teamed with WWE veteran Goldust instead, picking up a win over Ariya Daivari and Drew Gulak. Cedric tweeted the following on teaming with Goldust:




