Cedric Alexander Hypes Tonight's Title Shot, WWE Hall of Famer Turns 75, Brie Bella

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- Below is the latest episode of "BellaGlam" with Brie Bella:- WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart turns 75 years old today.- As noted, tonight's RAW from Miami will feature WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore defending against Cedric Alexander. Cedric tweeted the following on the match:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here