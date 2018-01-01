LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Cedric Alexander Hypes Tonight's Title Shot, WWE Hall of Famer Turns 75, Brie Bella
By Marc Middleton
Jan 1, 2018 - 11:50:36 AM
- Below is the latest episode of "BellaGlam" with Brie Bella:



- WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart turns 75 years old today.

- As noted, tonight's RAW from Miami will feature WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore defending against Cedric Alexander. Cedric tweeted the following on the match:




