Posted in: WWE
Cedric Alexander Hypes Title Match, Maria Kanellis Reveals Baby Gender (Video), WWE Stock
By Marc Middleton
Jan 12, 2018 - 5:16:07 PM
- It looks like Maria Kanellis will be doing pregnancy vlogs for WWE on their YouTube channel. Below is the first episode with she and Mike Kanellis revealing that they are expecting a baby girl:



- WWE stock was up 1.19% today, closing at $32.18 per share. Today's high was $32.47 and the low was $31.91.

- As noted, Cedric Alexander vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore is now official for the January 28th Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Cedric tweeted the following on the match:




