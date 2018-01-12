|
|
|
|
- It looks like Maria Kanellis will be doing pregnancy vlogs for WWE on their YouTube channel. Below is the first episode with she and Mike Kanellis revealing that they are expecting a baby girl:
|
Posted in:
WWE
Cedric Alexander Hypes Title Match, Maria Kanellis Reveals Baby Gender (Video), WWE Stock
By Marc Middleton
Jan 12, 2018 - 5:16:07 PM
- WWE stock was up 1.19% today, closing at $32.18 per share. Today's high was $32.47 and the low was $31.91.
- As noted, Cedric Alexander vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore is now official for the January 28th Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Cedric tweeted the following on the match:
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
Chris Jericho - DDP Video, Xavier Woods Taunts Jinder Mahal (Video), Shane McMahon & Daniel Bryan
Triple H on What Made Jerry Lawler and Jim Ross a Legendary Team, JR and Lawler Respond
Mark Henry Officially Retires As A In-Ring Competitor
AJ Styles on Other Wrestlers Doing the Styles Clash, WWE Trying to Call Him a Rookie, More
WWE Royal Rumble Start Time Announced, New Video from Chad Gable, The Iconic Duo
Stephanie McMahon on How She Sees WWE In 20 Years, Social Media, Diversity & Equality, More (Video)
Cedric Alexander Hypes Title Match, Maria Kanellis Reveals Baby Gender (Video), WWE Stock
Paige Reportedly Done as In-Ring Competitor After Recent Injury at WWE Live Event
Matt Hardy on The Miz and Roman Reigns, Dana Brooke - Royal Rumble Note, Total Divas
New Title Match Announced for WWE Royal Rumble