Posted in: WWE
Cedric Alexander - WWE 205 Live Update, More on Tonight's WWE SmackDown, RAW Top 10
By Marc Middleton
Jan 2, 2018 - 5:49:09 PM
- Below are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Miami:



- As noted, tonight's WWE 205 Live will feature Jack Gallagher vs. Hideo Itami in a rematch from last week's show. No other matches have been announced but WWE posted the following teaser on #1 contender Cedric Alexander for tonight. It looks like WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore will be missing tonight's show due to the illness he's suffering from. No word yet on when Cedric will get his title shot.

Cedric Alexander keeps rolling with a surprise tag team partner

Cedric Alexander’s new year was supposed to begin with an opportunity to challenge Enzo Amore for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship. In recent weeks, Alexander has built incredible momentum against The Certified G, while also helping to dismantle Enzo’s loyal cadre, The Zo Train. Unfortunately, Alexander’s opportunity was postponed due to Muscles Marinara being hospitalized with the flu before Raw.

Despite not being able to challenge for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship, Alexander proved he was ready for action on Raw when he confronted two of Enzo’s top Zo Train loyalists, Drew Gulak and Ariya Daivari. Challenging the Charlotte, N.C.-native to a tag team match and doubting anyone would answer the call, Gulak and Daivari were stunned when Goldust made his way to the ring and joined the Cruiserweight division for the evening.

An impressive performance from Alexander earned he and The Bizarre One a victory and certainly put Enzo on notice that once he recovers, the major challenge to his WWE Cruiserweight Championship remains. Can Alexander continue his winning ways until his challenge is rescheduled, or will The Zo Train find a way to set the stage for The Certified G’s triumphant return?


- Cathy Kelley previews the first WWE SmackDown of 2018 in this new video:




