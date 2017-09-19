





Cause of Death for Bobby "The Brain" Heenan Revealed

Sep 19, 2017



By Marc Middleton



Heenan was survived by his wife Cindy, daughter Jessica and two grandchildren. The obituary for WWE Hall of Famer Bobby "The Brain" Heenan notes that Heenan passed away from organ failures brought on by throat cancer, which he was first diagnosed with in 2002 and had been in remission since 2004. It was also noted that Heenan passed at the age of 72 on Sunday, despite other sources listing him at 73.Heenan's daughter Jessica Solt commented to TampaBay.com and said, "It was just his time." She also credited her father with the success of Hulk Hogan. She said, "Hulk Hogan got over because of my dad."Heenan was survived by his wife Cindy, daughter Jessica and two grandchildren.