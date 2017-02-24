LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Cathy Kelley on Triple H and Seth Rollins, Rob Van Dam to Present Award, Darren Young
By Marc Middleton
Feb 24, 2017 - 10:48:07 AM
- Cathy Kelley looks at Seth Rollins sending cryptic Instagram messages to Triple H in this new video from WWE Digital:



- Former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam has been announced as a special presenter for the Best of 2016 Edibles List Awards, hosted by Edibles Magazine. The ceremony will be a "420 cannabis infused consumption event" on February 26th at Casa Vertigo in Los Angeles. More details can be found at EdiblesAwards.com.

- Injured WWE Superstar Darren Young acted as the Tampa Bay Lightning's Bud Light Social Captain for last night's NHL game against the Calgary Flames. Tonight is Pride Night for the Lightning. Below is a photo of Young on the ice and a video from the suite he was in:










Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Big Cass Talks Fan Involvement with Enzo Amore, the RAW Tag Team Titles, More

  • WWE on Roman Reigns Records (Video), Scott Stanford Nominated for NYC Emmys, Natalya

  • WWE UK Matches Announced for Tour, Kelly Kelly Talks Possible WWE HOF Ceremony Role (Video)

  • The Rock Trains (Video), Asuka to Make MSG Debut, Xavier Woods Receives Cake from Fan

  • John Cena Tries to Teach The Bellas Chinese, WWE Birthdays, Stephanie McMahon

  • Cathy Kelley on Triple H and Seth Rollins, Rob Van Dam to Present Award, Darren Young

  • Big Show Talks Troops, WWE Stars Model WrestleMania 33 Gear, Props for The Usos

  • Roman Reigns on Traveling with WWE (Video), Nikki Bella - Complex Video, WWE Stock

  • Student Brings "Kill List" to School, Family Says He Was Inspired By Chris Jericho's "The List"

  • WWE Roster Changes Coming?, Video of Naomi Doing Rehab, Seth Rollins Games




    		•