Posted in: WWE
Cathy Kelley Previews RAW (Video), Alternate Footage from Paige's Return, Post-WrestleMania 34
By Marc Middleton
Nov 27, 2017 - 3:45:41 PM
- Below is alternate footage of last week's RAW angle with the returning Paige bringing Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose from WWE NXT to the main roster:



- The post-WrestleMania 34 RAW and SmackDown episodes will take place on April 9th and April 10th, 2018 from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. Tickets go on sale December 8th and we will keep you updated on the Ticketmaster pre-sale codes.

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's RAW in this new video. Remember to join us at 8pm EST for live coverage.




  Match with Paige Announced for Tonight's WWE RAW (Video)

