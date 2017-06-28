LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Carmella on Winning MITB Again (Video), Fans on Next Week's Rap Off, Kevin Owens
By Marc Middleton
Jun 28, 2017 - 2:03:54 AM
- Below is video of a happy Ms. Money In the Bank Carmella talking to Renee Young and SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan on Talking Smack after last night's SmackDown in San Diego. Regarding her MITB Ladder Match win, Carmella says it wasn't easy and it was a long, hard-fought battle but she got back what was rightfully hers.

Bryan congratulates her on winning the match without James Ellsworth but he doesn't apologize, adding that he is proud of her for getting the briefcase by herself. They also comment on her making history by being the first-ever two-time MITB winner.



- As noted, a Rap Off between The New Day and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos will take place on next week's SmackDown as two teams prepare to do battle at the July 23rd WWE Battleground pay-per-view. WWE has a new poll asking fans who they favor in the rap contest. As of this writing, 63% voted, "The New Day. They have comedy bars that The Usos can’t compete with." The rest went with, "The Usos. Their intense dislike for The New Day will result in quality rhymes."

- WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens tweeted the following on the 205 Live roster from backstage at last night's tapings, which received a reply from cruiserweight Noam Dar:




