Posted in: WWE
Carmella on Making History, Sheamus Trains with Tony Nese, WWE - IG, SmackDown Social
By Marc Middleton
Apr 5, 2018 - 4:45:03 PM
- RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus trains with Tony Nese in this new video from his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel:



- Tuesday's WWE SmackDown ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings. SmackDown had a total of 1.422 million interactions on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram this week - 155,000 unique interactions on Facebook, 1.166 million unique interactions on Instagram and 101,000 unique interactions on Twitter. This is up from last week's episode, which had a total of 1.330 million interactions - 169,000 interactions on Facebook, 1.052 million interactions on Instagram and 108,000 interactions on Twitter.

- WWE announced the following details on a new promotion with GIPHY and Instagram:

New WWE GIPHY Stickers let you become a champion in your Instagram stories

Every WWE Superstar dreams of becoming a champion. Starting today, the WWE Universe can get a taste of what it’s like to be one with WWE’s first-ever GIPHY Sticker pack, which is also available for fans to use in Instagram stories.

The pack contains stickers of every championship from Raw, SmackDown LIVE and NXT, as well as the WWE United Kingdom Championship. WWE fans can pick out their favorite title and stick it on their best selfie before sending it out to their friends and family. And if you’re really in the mood to celebrate The Show of Shows, the WrestleMania 34 logo is also included in the sticker pack (it’s really fun to point at!).

To use the stickers in your Instagram story, take a picture or video, then select the “GIF” sticker option. Search for “WrestleMania,” then pick your favorite stickers to add, drag them into place and send.

Whether you put the title around your waist or over your shoulder, WWE’s GIPHY stickers will have you feeling like a champion in no time!


- Carmella tweeted the following on being the longest-reigning Money In the Bank briefcase holder:




