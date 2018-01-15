Carmella on Breaking Up with Big Cass, New Matt Hardy Video, Shinsuke Nakamura & Natalya

This weeks episode of #totaldivas is bittersweet for me. Moving, injuries, tears and more! There’s no rule book for this type of lifestyle, so I’m just trying to learn as I go! Cass will always hold a special place in my heart. ❤️ Plus, he’s going to make one hell of a comeback! 👊🏽

A post shared by Leah Van Damme (@carmellawwe) on Jan 15, 2018 at 1:37pm PST