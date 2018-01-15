LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Carmella on Breaking Up with Big Cass, New Matt Hardy Video, Shinsuke Nakamura & Natalya
By Marc Middleton
Jan 15, 2018 - 7:47:50 PM
- Below is the latest video from "Woken" Matt Hardy's personal YouTube channel, where he encourages The Woken Warriors to delete their stupors:



- WWE Mixed Match Challenge partners Shinsuke Nakamura and Natalya trade special items of gear in this new backstage video. The two are set to face Sasha Banks and Finn Balor in tomorrow's MMC premiere on Facebook Watch.




- Carmella took to Instagram today and issued her first public comments on her break-up with Big Cass, who has been out of action since August 2017 with an injury. Ms. Money In the Bank wrote the following on this week's Total Divas episode, which features Cass and Carmella looking for a new home:

This weeks episode of #totaldivas is bittersweet for me. Moving, injuries, tears and more! There’s no rule book for this type of lifestyle, so I’m just trying to learn as I go! Cass will always hold a special place in my heart. Plus, he’s going to make one hell of a comeback!





