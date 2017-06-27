LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Carmella Wins Second Women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match Tonight (Videos, Photos)
By Marc Middleton
Jun 27, 2017 - 10:18:54 PM
Carmella won the second women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match on tonight's WWE SmackDown in San Diego. Other match participants were Charlotte Flair, Tamina Snuka, Natalya and Becky Lynch.

As noted, tonight's MITB rematch was made after the first-ever women's MITB match at the June 18th pay-per-view ended in controversy due to James Ellsworth helping Carmella win.

Ms. Money In the Bank now has one year to cash in her contract for a shot at the SmackDown Women's Title, currently held by Naomi. Tonight's SmackDown also saw Naomi retain over Lana in just a few minutes.

Below are photos and videos from tonight's SmackDown main event:









































































