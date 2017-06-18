Posted in: WWE Carmella Wins First-Ever Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match with Help (Video, Photos)
By Marc Middleton
Jun 18, 2017 - 11:22:39 PM
Carmella became the first-ever Miss Money In the Bank after winning the women's MITB Ladder Match in the opening match of tonight's WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view from St. Louis. With a major assist from James Ellsworth, she defeated Charlotte Flair, Tamina Snuka, Natalya and Becky Lynch in the match.
Carmella now has a contract for a SmackDown Women's Title shot that she can use for the next year.