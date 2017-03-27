LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Carmella Reveals WrestleMania Sneakers, The New Day - NYSE Photos & Videos, RVD at WWE HOF
By Marc Middleton
Mar 27, 2017 - 2:46:02 PM
- In the video below, Carmella reveals her custom sneakers for Sunday's WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view. Carmella will be participating in the SmackDown Women's Title match that will see Alexa Bliss defend against a number of women from the SmackDown roster.



- Former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam confirmed on Twitter that he will be attending the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony this weekend to see Diamond Dallas Page get inducted. As always, a number of former WWE talents will be in attendance for the ceremony.

- As noted, WrestleMania 33 hosts The New Day rang the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange this morning. Below are photos and video of Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods promoting WrestleMania 33:







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

