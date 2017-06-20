LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Carmella Compares MITB Win to HBK WWE Title Win, MITB Social Media Score, Samoa Joe Games
By Marc Middleton
Jun 20, 2017 - 8:20:48 AM
- Below is new "UpUpDownDown" video of Xavier Woods and Samoa Joe playing Tekken 7 at the E3 convention in Los Angeles this past week:



- Sunday's WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings. MITB had 267,000 interactions on Twitter with 43,000 unique authors, up from the 160,000 interactions and 31,000 authors that WWE Extreme Rules drew. MITB also had 257,000 Facebook interactions with 145,000 unique authors. That is up from the 202,000 interactions and 109,000 unique authors that Extreme Rules drew.

- Carmella tweeted the following on her big win at Money In the Bank, comparing it to WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels winning his first WWE Title at WrestleMania 12:




