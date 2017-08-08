LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Carmella - James Ellsworth Note, Paul Heyman on WWE Editing Recent Segment, SummerSlam
By Marc Middleton
Aug 8, 2017 - 1:28:20 PM
- As seen below, WWE has released Carmella's updated entrance video. There are no shots of James Ellsworth in the video. Ms. Money In the Bank is set to face SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi in a non-title match on tonight's SmackDown. It will be interesting to see if Ellsworth returns to TV tonight as his storyline suspension from SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan ended on August 4th.



- The Independent Wrestling Federation in New Jersey has announced that Tony Graves, Justin Adams and The Atkins Brothers have been booked as extras for the WWE SummerSlam, RAW and SmackDown events in Brooklyn later this month. IWF is ran by Kevin Knight, who has trained Darren Young and others over the years.

- Director and noted pro wrestling fan Max Landis tweeted the following on WWE editing the "as a jew" lines out of the YouTube video that featured a Paul Heyman promo to Samoa Joe, which aired on a June episode of RAW. Heyman responded and wrote, "Some people have a hard time dealing w/ my superior intellect, esp when they realize it comes from having a yiddishe keppala!"







