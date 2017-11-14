LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Carmella - Big Cass Total Divas Video, The Hardys DVD Note, Natalya on Tonight's Match
By Marc Middleton
Nov 14, 2017 - 4:59:19 PM
- Below is a Total Divas preview clip for this week with Carmella introducing boyfriend Big Cass with a rap:



- WWE's next DVD on The Hardys has been confirmed for April 2018, according to WrestlingDVDNetwork.com. The working title is "Best of The Hardy Boyz" which indicates a match compilation format. It appears there will also be a documentary portion as "Road Dogg" BG James noted on Instagram that he was filming for the DVD last week.

- SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya tweeted the following on her title match with Charlotte Flair on tonight's SmackDown. The winner will go on to face RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss at Sunday's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

