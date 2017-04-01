LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Card for Tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: Orlando" Event, Pre-show News
By Marc Middleton
Apr 1, 2017 - 8:24:42 AM
WWE NXT "Takeover: Orlando" will take place tonight from the Amway Center in Orlando and we will have live coverage beginning at 7:30pm EST with the Kickoff pre-show. The pre-show will feature Nigel McGuinness, Charly Caruso and Sam Roberts on the panel.

Below is the current card for tonight:

NXT Title Match
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bobby Roode

NXT Women's Title Match
Ember Moon vs. Asuka

Triple Threat Elimination Match for the NXT Tag Team Titles
Dash & Dawson vs. Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Authors of Pain

Aleister Black vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas

Tye Dillinger, Roderick Strong, No Way Jose and Ruby Riot vs. Eric Young, Killian Dain, Alexander Wolfe and Nikki Cross

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Randy Orton's Birthday, Bayley Meets Beth Phoenix (Video), Kurt Angle Soaked In Milk

  • DDP Talks Dusty Rhodes After WWE HOF (Video), Cedric Alexander on Alicia Fox, The Miz's Dad

  • Seth Rollins on How He's Feeling After Sickness, His Mother Talks Match, More from Orlando (Videos)

  • Daniel Bryan Receives Gift from Lucha Legend, Bayley - Carmella Video, Ric Flair Statue

  • WWE Hall of Famers Receive Rings (Video), Samoa Joe on WrestleMania, Red Carpet Video

  • Update on a WrestleMania 33 Match Change, Daniel Bryan - Kurt Angle Video, Fans on WWE HOF, More

  • Record Company Signs Paul Heyman's Group, Sting Appears In Red, Roman Reigns Video

  • Jim Cornette Films WWE Network Show, WrestleMania Golf Tournament Photos, Bayley - Razor

  • The New Day Gives Sneak Peek at the WrestleMania 33 Set (Video)

  • Card for Tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: Orlando" Event, Pre-show News




    		•