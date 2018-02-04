LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
CM Punk Teases A UFC Return
By Michael Pappas
Feb 4, 2018 - 4:20:31 PM
As UFC 225 will be in Chicago on June 9th, CM Punk teased fans with the possibility of fighting at the event according to an article from Pro Wrestling.net.

Here was his tweet:




CM Punk made his debut in the octagon on September 2016 against Mickey Gall and was defeated. He has not competed since that fight. Only time will tell if Punk will actually be there to fight at this event.

