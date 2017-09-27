LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
CWC Competitor on Tonight's WWE NXT Debut, Marty Jannetty Press for Controversial Facebook Post
By Marc Middleton
Sep 27, 2017 - 7:55:37 PM
- Below is video of former WWE Cruiserweight Classic competitor Fabian Aichner talking to Vic Joseph before making his WWE NXT debut on tonight's show, in a match against Kassius Ohno. Aichner says he has his opportunity to show what he's all about, so Ohno will get the absolute that he has to offer. Aichner guarantees to leave a lasting impression on the WWE Universe and says he never breaks his rules but he will break whoever gets in his way.



- Former WWE Superstar Marty Jannetty has received some attention over the last month due to a Facebook post he made asking if it was OK to have sex with his "daughter" after discovering she was not his biological child. The controversy was covered by The New York Post earlier today.

The post has since been deleted but Jannetty wrote, "If you loves me as much as I loves you, you will give your opinion,,just did DNA (2 weeks ago)..she's NOT my daughter..we both held out of sex because you don't do that..but now that we ain't???? From a guys side.. SHES F****N HOTT..but..she's been daughter.. I want to too, but can't get past that.."

We noted a while back that Jannetty didn't learn of Bianca's existence until 2014 after she made contact with him. He promised then to turn his life around but it appears he is still up to some of his old ways.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

