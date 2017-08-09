LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
CMT Renews Steve Austin Show, John Cena and Nikki Bella Celebrating Anniversary, Xavier Woods
By Marc Middleton
Aug 9, 2017 - 3:43:51 PM
- Below is new "UpUpDownDown" video of SmackDown Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods at the recent EVO gaming convention in Las Vegas:



- The Wrap reports that CMT has renewed WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin's "Broken Skull Challenge" for a fifth season. Season 5 premieres on Tuesday, September 26th at 10pm EST on CMT. Austin commented:

“Every season we’ve raised the bar and set new standards here at the ‘Broken Skull Challenge.’ And every season we’ve watched the finest athletes in America meet those challenges. But I guarantee you haven’t seen anything like the intensity of Season 5 of ‘Broken Skull Challenge.’ And that’s the bottom line.”

- John Cena and Nikki Bella are celebrating their 5th anniversary this week. The two were engaged to be married in the middle of the ring at WrestleMania 33 earlier this year. Cena gave Nikki a shout-out on NBC's "Today" show yesterday and tweeted the following to her today:







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • WWE SmackDown Viewership Up with Jinder Mahal vs. Randy Orton In the Main Event

  • Matches Announced for WWE's Return to Japan, SmackDown Top 10, Charlotte & Becky Lynch

  • Kairi Sane Announced for WWE NXT Live Event, SmackDown Social Score, Renee Young

  • CMT Renews Steve Austin Show, John Cena and Nikki Bella Celebrating Anniversary, Xavier Woods

  • SmackDown Star Headed to China, The Rock on Ballers (Video), Nikki Bella Works Out

  • Nia Jax Responds to Twitter Criticism, Noam Dar Returns to WWE 205 Live, Fans on John Cena

  • WWE Announces International TV Deal, Fans on James Ellsworth's Return, TJP

  • The Rock Updating His Brahma Bull Tattoo (Video), Alexa Bliss Celebrating, John Cena

  • Tonight's WWE NXT Episode, Natalya on Her SummerSlam Title Shot, Xavier Woods

  • What Happened After WWE Tapings, Lana on Charlotte Flair, Naomi on SummerSlam (Video)




    		•