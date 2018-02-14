LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Buddy Murphy's WWE 205 Live Debut, The Usos vs. The Bludgeon Brothers, Top 10
By Marc Middleton
Feb 14, 2018 - 12:25:26 PM
- The feud between The Bludgeon Brothers and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos is moving forward after Rowan and Harper sent a message to the champs on this week's SmackDown. A match between the two could take place at WWE Fastlane. You can see video of the segment below:



- WWE previously indicated that a new SmackDown Top 10 List would be issued each week but there was no update announced on this week's show. As noted, the new ranking system will be voted on by Superstars and will be used by SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon and SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan to make decisions.

This week's show did see a plug for the first list that was announced last week: 10. Tye Dillinger, 9. Randy Orton, 8. Becky Lynch, 7. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, 6. The New Day, 5. WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode, 4. Naomi, 3. Shinsuke Nakamura, 2. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, 1. WWE Champion AJ Styles.

- WWE NXT Superstar Buddy Murphy will make his WWE 205 Live debut on next Tuesday's show. He will face Ariya Daivari in a WWE Cruiserweight Title tournament first round match. Below is a promo for Buddy's main roster debut:




