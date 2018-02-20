LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Buddy Murphy - WWE 205 Live Weigh-In Video, Jack Gallagher on His Gear, Naomi and Jimmy Uso
By Marc Middleton
Feb 20, 2018 - 7:07:16 PM
- Below is new video of WWE NXT Superstar Buddy Murphy having his final weigh-in before tonight's WWE 205 Live debut. Murphy will face Ariya Daivari in one of the final first round matches in the WWE Cruiserweight Title tournament. 205 Live Producer Adam Pearce and 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick also appear in the video. Murphy weighs in at 200.9 pounds.



- Jack Gallagher tweeted the following and confirmed that he will be debuting new gear in tonight's 205 Live tournament match with Mustafa Ali:




- SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso and wife Naomi will be chatting with fans in the Facebook Watch comments section during tonight's Mixed Match Challenge episode, which will feature WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Apollo and Nia Jax. Below is a new video from the two:




