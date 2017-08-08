LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Bruno Sammartino Statue Revealed, New "Hard Nocks" Video from John Cena, Shelton Benjamin
By Marc Middleton
Aug 8, 2017 - 7:59:16 AM
- Below is the latest episode of John Cena's Hard Nocks South Life series from The Bella Twins' YouTube channel:



- Below is another video of Shelton Benjamin working a recent indie match. Benjamin wrestled Shane Strickland (Killshot) on Friday, July 21st at the IPW Hall of Fame Classic in a first-round match. The rumors of Benjamin returning to WWE started back up a few months ago when Benjamin returned from surgery but it was confirmed in mid-July that no new deal had been agreed on.



- Below is video of a statue for WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino being revealed in his hometown of Pizzoferrato, Italy over the weekend. Bruno was in attendance for the ceremony with city officials from Pittsburgh and CBS Pittsburgh's Larry Richert, among others. Local media notes that there were several ceremonies and events attached to the statue reveal over the weekend. Bruno will turn 82 years old in less than a month.



Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

