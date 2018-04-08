LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Bruce Prichard Talks New WWE Gig (Video), Johnny Gargano Responds to Daniel Bryan, Asuka
By Marc Middleton
Apr 8, 2018 - 2:51:14 PM


- Above is another WrestleMania 34 Diary video for Asuka with comments on SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair after standing together for the WrestleMania 34 set reveal on Friday. Below is another Asuka Diary video with The Empress of Tomorrow talking about her hero, The Great Muta and how he inspired her.



- As noted, Bruce Prichard's new "Something Else to Wrestle With" podcast will premiere on the WWE Network later this year. Below is video of Prichard discussing the new project. Prichard says this podcast will be an extended version of his current podcast with video. Prichard says the discussions will be no holds barred as he will say the things that other people are afraid to day. Prichard says he will discuss what he was told he couldn't talk about as he has full control. He also confirms that Conrad Thompson will be his co-host for this new gig with WWE.



- As noted, SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan spoke at WrestleMania 34 Axxess on Saturday and talked about wanting Johnny Gargano to come to the blue brand if he were to lose the WWE NXT "Takeover: New Orleans" match to Tommaso Ciampa, which he didn't. Gargano tweeted the following in response to Bryan today:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on The Undertaker's Post-WM Future, Next WWE Universal Title Feud Revealed, HHH's Next Big Change for WWE Revealed, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, WWE Legend Blasts Vince McMahon, Liv Morgan Bikini Pics, More

  • Dana White Attending WrestleMania 34 (Photo), Several WWE Superstars Arrive and Speak on Tonight (Videos)

  • WWE Stars Hype Tonight's Matches, WrestleMania 34 Kickoff Pre-show Video, Daniel Bryan

  • *LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WRESTLEMANIA 34 EVENT 4/8/18

  • James Storm - WWE Note, Asuka Diary Videos, More from the WrestleMania Set Reveal

  • Shinsuke Nakamura Entrance News for Tonight, Seth Rollins Interview, 'Mania Artwork

  • Bruce Prichard Talks New WWE Gig (Video), Johnny Gargano Responds to Daniel Bryan, Asuka

  • Wrestler Reportedly Assaults WWE Legend In NOLA, Daniel Bryan Diary Videos, Styles - Nakamura

  • RAW Star Performs with Jeff Jarrett (Video), Tale of the Tape for WrestleMania Main Event, Saints

  • Shayna Baszler - Ronda Rousey Video, Ricochet Reacts (Video), More on Takeover Bands

  • Adam Cole on The Undisputed Era's Big Takeover Night, EC3 Talks Ladder Match, Johnny Gargano



    		•