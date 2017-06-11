LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Bruce Prichard Reveals The Reactions From Brock Lesnar and Undertaker to Steve Austin's 2002 Departure
By The Doc
Jun 11, 2017 - 10:21:09 PM


On Bruce Prichard's "Something To Wrestle" podcast last week, discussion centered on Steve Austin "taking his ball and going home" in the summer of 2002. Prichard made note of both Undertaker's and Brock Lesnar's reactions to the matter:

“[Undertaker was] pissed off. I think everybody there was just pissed off and upset cause, you know. They felt like he walked out on them.”

“Well Brock had no idea. Brock had no idea of the proposed match or that he was supposed to go over Steve or anything. So I don’t know if Brock had any reaction whatsoever because it never got to that point with him. They had pitched Steve and Vince was still going back and forth with Steve at that point. I’m sure Paul probably let Brock know what the proposed match was, but no I don’t think Brock was anywhere in a point of — I don’t wanna say not caring one way or another but it wasn’t to that point for it to matter.”

