Bruce Prichard Reveals The Reactions From Brock Lesnar and Undertaker to Steve Austin's 2002 Departure

Jun 11, 2017 - 10:21:09 PM



Jun 11, 2017 - 10:21:09 PM



On Bruce Prichard's "Something To Wrestle" podcast last week, discussion centered on Steve Austin "taking his ball and going home" in the summer of 2002. Prichard made note of both Undertaker's and Brock Lesnar's reactions to the matter:



“[Undertaker was] pissed off. I think everybody there was just pissed off and upset cause, you know. They felt like he walked out on them.”



“Well Brock had no idea. Brock had no idea of the proposed match or that he was supposed to go over Steve or anything. So I don’t know if Brock had any reaction whatsoever because it never got to that point with him. They had pitched Steve and Vince was still going back and forth with Steve at that point. I’m sure Paul probably let Brock know what the proposed match was, but no I don’t think Brock was anywhere in a point of — I don’t wanna say not caring one way or another but it wasn’t to that point for it to matter.”





(Doc's Notes - Austin's walk-out remains one of the most fascinating moments of the 2000s. He had already been downplayed during a huge WrestleMania Season - considering that many hoped he would have wrestled Hulk Hogan - and had continued to flounder after the draft. Yesterday, Cena's relatively graceful transition out of the tippy top role was discussed; Austin's better represents the way that long-time fans have been conditioned to think of an alpha star dealing with his spot being given to someone else. WWE controls the narrative and have largely managed to keep Stone Cold's pouting departure from permeating the memory of his last year with the company; it could just as easily have changed the perception about him)



