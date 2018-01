Brother of WWE Star on SmackDown, Rockstar Spud on His WWE Debut, Naomi vs. Natalya

Today is my birthday.



It took me 16 years to get here @WWE



Hello @WWEUniverse My name is #DrakeMaverick #205LiveGM pic.twitter.com/W3aWcP1BOK — Drake Maverick (@RockstarSpud) January 31, 2018

WWE Stars Already Upset with Ronda Rousey, NXT Star Getting a Main Roster Title Shot?, Jericho's WWE Future, New WrestleMania 34 Main Event Revealed, Must See New Mandy Rose, Lana Personal Photos, More

- This week's WWE SmackDown saw Rowan and Harper, The Bludgeon Brothers, defeat two enhancement talents in another squash match. Those jobbers were Rory Gulak, brother of WWE Superstar Drew Gulak, and East Coast Wrestling Association Champion Chris Wylde. Below is video from that match:- The dark match before Tuesday's WWE TV tapings in Philadelphia saw Naomi defeat Natalya.- As noted, former TNA star Rockstar Spud made his WWE debut as the new General Manager for WWE 205 Live last night, using the name Drake Maverick. Maverick announced a 16-man cruiserweight tournament to end at WrestleMania 34 with the winner capturing the vacant WWE Cruiserweight Title. He tweeted the following on yesterday being his 35th birthday: