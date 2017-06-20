LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe Update, Rusev Responds to Diss from a Fan, WWE Main Event
By Marc Middleton
Jun 20, 2017 - 11:25:59 AM
- Below is a new promo for Samoa Joe vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at the July 9th Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view. Lesnar and Joe will both be on next week's RAW from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.



- WWE taped the following matches last night in Evansville, IN to air on this week's Main Event episode:

* Kalisto vs. Rhyno
* Tony Nese vs. Gran Metalik

- As seen below, SmackDown Superstar Rusev took to Twitter on Monday and responded to a knock from a fan:







