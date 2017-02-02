Posted in: WWE Brock Lesnar vs. Kevin Owens Announced for WWE SmackDown Live Event
By Marc Middleton
Feb 2, 2017 - 12:32:11 PM
Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens with the title on the line has been announced for the Sunday, March 12th WWE live event from Madison Square Garden. The RAW brand match is being billed as a "Special Attraction" for the non-televised SmackDown event.
Below is the full card for the MSG show:
WWE Title Match
Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena
WWE Universal Title Match
Brock Lesnar vs. Kevin Owens
Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title
The Miz vs. Baron Corbin vs. Dean Ambrose
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The Usos vs. American Alpha
Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper
Dolph Ziggler vs. Apollo Crews
SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, Natalya and Carmella vs. Nikki Bella, Becky Lynch, Tamina Snuka and Naomi
Rhyno, Heath Slater and Kalisto vs. Curt Hawkins, Tyler Breeze and Fandango