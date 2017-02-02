LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Brock Lesnar vs. Kevin Owens Announced for WWE SmackDown Live Event
By Marc Middleton
Feb 2, 2017 - 12:32:11 PM
Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens with the title on the line has been announced for the Sunday, March 12th WWE live event from Madison Square Garden. The RAW brand match is being billed as a "Special Attraction" for the non-televised SmackDown event.

Below is the full card for the MSG show:

WWE Title Match
Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena

WWE Universal Title Match
Brock Lesnar vs. Kevin Owens

Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title
The Miz vs. Baron Corbin vs. Dean Ambrose

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The Usos vs. American Alpha

Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper

Dolph Ziggler vs. Apollo Crews

SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, Natalya and Carmella vs. Nikki Bella, Becky Lynch, Tamina Snuka and Naomi

Rhyno, Heath Slater and Kalisto vs. Curt Hawkins, Tyler Breeze and Fandango

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • John Cena Talks Big Show vs. Shaq Match (Video), WWE UK - WWE NXT Notes, Eva Marie

  • DIY to Get Their WWE NXT Tag Team Title Rematch, Mojo Rawley Clip, The Bella Twins

  • Update on Finn Balor's WWE Status, Injuries Suffered In the SummerSlam Match

  • Bobby Roode - Triple H Photo, Shinsuke Nakamura Tapings Note, Xavier Woods

  • Randy Orton and XFL on ESPN Tonight, New Music from R-Truth, WWE Power Rankings

  • Brock Lesnar vs. Kevin Owens Announced for WWE SmackDown Live Event

  • Backstage News on Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33, Taker's Health

  • Update on Seth Rollins' Injury, How Long He Might Be Out of Action, Samoa Joe

  • WWE UK Champion Back on WWE NXT, Finn Balor Tweets Seth Rollins, Brie Bella

  • John Cena Teaming with Nikki Bella on WWE Pay-Per-View?, Possible Change for Samoa Joe




    		•