Posted in: WWE
Brock Lesnar's WWE Schedule, John Cena on Ferdinand, WWE Now on Dean Ambrose
By Marc Middleton
Dec 22, 2017 - 7:27:58 AM
- This new WWE Now video features Cathy Kelley looking at Dean Ambrose undergoing successful surgery for a bicep injury on Tuesday in Alabama. As noted, there is no word yet on when Ambrose will be back in action.



- Below is the updated schedule for WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar:

* January 1st: RAW in Miami
* January 8th: RAW in Memphis
* January 28th: Royal Rumble in Philadelphia
* February 26th: RAW in Anaheim
* March 30th: live event in Boston
* April 8th: WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans

- John Cena tweeted the following on his new "Ferdinand" movie, which is in theaters now:




