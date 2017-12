Brock Lesnar's WWE Schedule, John Cena on Ferdinand, WWE Now on Dean Ambrose

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- This new WWE Now video features Cathy Kelley looking at Dean Ambrose undergoing successful surgery for a bicep injury on Tuesday in Alabama. As noted, there is no word yet on when Ambrose will be back in action.- Below is the updated schedule for WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar:* January 1st: RAW in Miami* January 8th: RAW in Memphis* January 28th: Royal Rumble in Philadelphia* February 26th: RAW in Anaheim* March 30th: live event in Boston* April 8th: WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans- John Cena tweeted the following on his new "Ferdinand" movie, which is in theaters now:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here