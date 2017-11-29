LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Brock Lesnar's RAW Return, Becky Lynch Status Update, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens
By Marc Middleton
Nov 29, 2017 - 8:04:13 AM
- As seen in this week's WWE SmackDown main event, Sami Zayn interfered to help Kevin Owens pick up a No DQ win over Randy Orton. Below is Fallout video of Sami talking Owens up after the match. Sami says Orton has been fuming to get his hands on Owens for two weeks but they walked out victorious this week.



- It was noted on this week's SmackDown that Becky Lynch will be away for a few weeks due to last week's attack by Ruby Riot, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan. As noted, Becky is off filming WWE Studios' The Marine 6 with The Miz and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

- WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is scheduled to return to TV on the December 18th RAW from Providence, Rhode Island. The Dunkin' Donuts Center tweeted the following on his return today:




