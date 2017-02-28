LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman Appear After This Week's WWE RAW (Video)
By Marc Middleton
Feb 28, 2017 - 1:42:02 AM
The dark segment after last night's WWE RAW in Green Bay saw Brock Lesnar leave Big Show laying. This is the third week in a row that Lesnar has been backstage with Paul Heyman but not used on TV.

After RAW went off the air, Lesnar and Heyman came to the ring to issue a challenge. Big Show answered the challenge but ended up taking a F5 before Lesnar left him laying.

Video from the segment is below:



Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

