Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman Appear After This Week's WWE RAW (Video)

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

The dark segment after last night's WWE RAW in Green Bay saw Brock Lesnar leave Big Show laying. This is the third week in a row that Lesnar has been backstage with Paul Heyman but not used on TV.After RAW went off the air, Lesnar and Heyman came to the ring to issue a challenge. Big Show answered the challenge but ended up taking a F5 before Lesnar left him laying.Video from the segment is below:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here