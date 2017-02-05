|
Brock Lesnar returned to the ring at Saturday's WWE live event in Salt Lake City, Utah. He defeated Big Show while Paul Heyman watched from ringside.
Posted in:
WWE
Brock Lesnar Wrestles Big Show at WWE Live Event (Photos, Videos)
By Marc Middleton
Feb 5, 2017 - 5:22:18 PM
Below are photos and videos from the match:
