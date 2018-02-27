|
|
|
|
There's still no official word on why WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar did not appear on last night's RAW as advertised but it was confirmed on Wrestling Observer Radio that the planned face off between Lesnar and Roman Reigns was in multiple RAW scripts done on Monday.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Brock Lesnar Was Scripted for This Week's WWE RAW as Late as Monday Afternoon
By Marc Middleton
Feb 27, 2018 - 12:13:03 PM
As noted, WWE was still advertising the Reigns - Lesnar face off after RAW hit the air on Monday night.
No word yet on why the script was changed but it also appears Lesnar was not backstage for last night's show in Anaheim. We do know that he was traveling this weekend as he was in Las Vegas on Sunday to meet with UFC President Dana White. Lesnar, wearing a UFC t-shirt, posed with Dana for a Twitter photo in Vegas on Sunday but did not visit the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view being held across town.
Lesnar is not booked for next Monday's RAW in Milwaukee but he is booked for Detroit in two weeks. Lesnar is also scheduled to face Kane this Saturday at the WWE live event in Chicago.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big Backstage News on Dolph Ziggler, New The Undertaker Gym Video, WrestleMania 34 Storyline Spoiler, Vince McMahon to Push New RAW Star, Must See New Lana & Liv Morgan, Chris Jericho's Next Big Move Revealed, More
|
|
Rey Mysterio Attends WWE Live Event, John Cena and Roman Reigns Team After RAW, More
Brock Lesnar Was Scripted for This Week's WWE RAW as Late as Monday Afternoon
Roman Reigns Talks Fan Chants, Ronda Rousey & Brock Lesnar, Main Eventing WrestleMania Again
News for Tonight's WWE SmackDown, 205 Live & MMC - John Cena, Singles Matches, More
Sheamus Roughed Up at RAW (Photo), Match for Next Week's RAW, Goldust, Bayley on Sasha Banks
Ronda Rousey Hypes Tonight's RAW, Matt Hardy on Bray Wyatt, Elimination Chamber Recap
WWE Hall of Famer Gets a New Smile (Video), More on Tonight's RAW, WWE Stock Up
Charlotte - WWE Photo Shoot Preview for Tonight, John Cena Post-Chamber Tweet, WWE - Hindi
Possible Return on Tonight's WWE RAW In Anaheim
Braun Strowman vs. The Miz, Ronda Rousey on Her Contract Signing, WWE Mayhem Game