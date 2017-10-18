Posted in: WWE Brock Lesnar Segment Confirmed for Monday's RAW, Next Week's SmackDown, The Usos
By Marc Middleton
Oct 18, 2017 - 7:22:59 AM
- No word yet on when #1 contenders Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable will get their title shot from SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos but the two teams faced off in a backstage segment with Renee Young on this week's WWE SmackDown from Seattle. Below is video from that segment:
- SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon will return to TV on next week's SmackDown episode from Milwaukee. This will be Shane's first appearance since losing the main event of WWE's Hell In a Cell pay-per-view to Kevin Owens a few weeks back. Also announced for next week's SmackDown is AJ Styles vs. Sunil Singh.
- As noted, this week's SmackDown in Seattle saw WWE Champion Jinder Mahal issue a Survivor Series challenge to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. The Beast and Paul Heyman will be on Monday's RAW from Green Bay to respond to the challenge.