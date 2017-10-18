LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Brock Lesnar Segment Confirmed for Monday's RAW, Next Week's SmackDown, The Usos
By Marc Middleton
Oct 18, 2017 - 7:22:59 AM
- No word yet on when #1 contenders Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable will get their title shot from SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos but the two teams faced off in a backstage segment with Renee Young on this week's WWE SmackDown from Seattle. Below is video from that segment:



- SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon will return to TV on next week's SmackDown episode from Milwaukee. This will be Shane's first appearance since losing the main event of WWE's Hell In a Cell pay-per-view to Kevin Owens a few weeks back. Also announced for next week's SmackDown is AJ Styles vs. Sunil Singh.

- As noted, this week's SmackDown in Seattle saw WWE Champion Jinder Mahal issue a Survivor Series challenge to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. The Beast and Paul Heyman will be on Monday's RAW from Green Bay to respond to the challenge.




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • This Week's WWE SmackDown Draws Lowest Viewership In Months

  • Paul Heyman on Answering Jinder Mahal's Challenge, Triple H Hypes WWE NXT, Eva Marie

  • WWE SmackDown Social Score, Brock Lesnar Career Moments (Video), Roman Reigns

  • SAnitY Hypes Tonight's Main Event, WWE SuperCard Halloween Update, SmackDown Top 10

  • WWE Star Teases Return, Brie Bella on Her Comeback, First Wrestling Match Kalisto Saw

  • Kalisto Calls Out Airline (Photo), Fans on Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, Rusev

  • Backstage News on Nia Jax's WWE Status, Natalya on Charlotte Flair, Nikki Bella - Naomi

  • WWE on Brock Lesnar Answering Jinder Mahal's Challenge, Nikki Bella - DWTS Video, The Shield

  • Big WWE NXT Six-Man Airing Tonight, Jinder Mahal Video from India, Simon Gotch

  • Sin Cara on Baron Corbin (Video), Fans on Jinder Mahal's Big Challenge, Drew Gulak



    		•